Bengaluru Man, 5-Year-Old Son Found Dead At Home; Wife Detained For Questioning

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Bengaluru: A tragic incident has come to light from Bengaluru. A 38-year-old man and his five-year-old son were found dead at their home in Chikkabanavara on Monday. The police have detained his wife for questioning. The deceased were identified as Abhinandan, who worked at a private firm, and his son Yaduveer.

On Sunday, the family had visited relatives and after returning home, Abhinandan and his wife, Harini (26), had an argument and reportedly slept in separate rooms, according to India Today.

She later called the police and informed them that her husband and son were dead. Notably, the police found bruise marks on Abhinandan's body. However, there were no stab wounds.

Postmortem to determine cause

The exact cause of death and whether it was a case of murder can be determined only after the postmortem examination, according to police.

Police have seized the mobile phones of both Abhinandan and Harini and are examining their call records. Investigators have also traced the phone number of one of Harini's friends.

Police said Harini would be questioned in detail as part of the probe to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the deaths and whether she or anyone else had any role in the deaths.

Though the police suspect foul play, the exact circumstances surrounding the deaths remain unclear at the moment.