Bengaluru Kidnap Bid Goes Horribly Wrong As Getaway Car Rams 20+ Vehicles, Leaves 6 Injured | Watch | X

Bengaluru: A plot to kidnap a married girl in Bengaluru went horribly wrong on Wednesday evening, with the vehicle in which four youths kidnapped the girl hit more than 20 vehicles, seriously injuring more than six persons.

At the end, the public intercepted the car, rescued the girl and caught three of the four kidnappers and handed them over to the Magadi road police.

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The arrested have been identified as Rakesh (21), Karan (25) and Ayan (18) from Rajasthan and the police are on the lookout for Saddam, who was driving the car. The rescued girl has been identified as Pooja (21), hailing from Melwas village, Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, the injured have been identified as Pruthviraj (12), Yashika (9), Amul (35), Mani (64), Jayalakshmi (57) and Santhosh (35). Among them, Jayalakshmi has sustained head injuries, and her condition is said to be serious.

According to police, the kidnap plot was hatched by the family members of Pooja for marrying against their wishes. Pooja was in love with Omprakash of same Melwas village and married him nine months ago against the wish of their parents. Though Pooja's father Gunaramu and Omprakash's father Shehram just kept quiet, Gunaramu's sister did not take this marriage lightly. The couple moved to Bengaluru and started living in a rented house at Agrahara Dasarahalli, falling under Magadi road police station limits.

Pooja's aunt gave supari to Saddam and asked him to kidnap Pooja from Bengaluru and bring her to Rajasthan. Saddam, along with four others left for Bengaluru in a car.

On Wednesday night at around 8 pm, the five came near the house where Pooja and Omprakash were living. They asked Pooja to accompany them. When Pooja refused, they beat up Omprakash and forcibly took Pooja into the car. When Pooja raised an alarm, the neighbors rushed for her help.

In panic, Saddam drove haphazardly to avoid the people coming on the way to the car and started hitting whatever vehicle came on the way. By the time he could reach Vijayanagar main road, the car had hit more than 20 vehicles, and the locals were following the car on two wheelers. Seeing the commotion, some passersby forced the car to stop by throwing a boulder on the car bonnet.

While Saddam managed to escape, the public caught hold of three others, beat them up before handing them over to the police. The police summoned Omprakash, spoke to both of them and sent them back to their house.