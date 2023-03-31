 Bengaluru horror: Woman sitting in park dragged into car, gang-raped in moving vehicle
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBengaluru horror: Woman sitting in park dragged into car, gang-raped in moving vehicle

Bengaluru horror: Woman sitting in park dragged into car, gang-raped in moving vehicle

The police have arrested a gang of four persons in connection with the case.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 31, 2023, 11:46 AM IST
article-image
Bengaluru horror: Woman sitting in park dragged into car, gang-raped in moving vehicle | Pixabay

A young woman, who was sitting in a park with her male friend, was forcibly dragged into a car and gang-raped, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in the National Games Village Park in Bengaluru.

A case has been reported in the Koramangala police station limits. The police have arrested a gang of four persons in connection with the case. The arrested accused have been identified as Satish, Vijay, Sridhar and Kiran.

According to police, the incident took place late night of March 25. The young woman was sitting with her male friend at the National Games Village Park. The accused persons threatened her male friend and dragged her into the car.

Gang-raped in moving car

The victim told police that she was gang-raped in the moving car.

The police said that the accused drove the car to Domlur, Indiranagar, Anekal and Nice Road and committed the crime throughout the night.

The accused later left her near her residence in the early hours of March 26.

After reaching home at 4 am, the victim was taken to a hospital, and later lodged a complaint with the police.

The police said that the accused drove the car to Domlur, Indiranagar, Anekal and Nice Road and committed the crime throughout the night.

The accused later left her near her residence in the early hours of March 26.

After reaching home at 4 am, the victim was taken to a hospital, and later lodged a complaint with the police.

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh: 2 minors gang-raped in Fatehpur, police arrest 6
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bengaluru horror: Woman sitting in park dragged into car, gang-raped in moving vehicle

Bengaluru horror: Woman sitting in park dragged into car, gang-raped in moving vehicle

Delhi: Road caves in near Hauz Rani, traffic advisory issued; visual surfaces

Delhi: Road caves in near Hauz Rani, traffic advisory issued; visual surfaces

Karnataka Elections 2023: Opinion poll predicts BJP will win 110-120 seats

Karnataka Elections 2023: Opinion poll predicts BJP will win 110-120 seats

PM Modi tweets for the speedy recovery of Pope Francis

PM Modi tweets for the speedy recovery of Pope Francis

6 die due to suffocation caused by mosquito coil in Delhi's Shastri Nagar

6 die due to suffocation caused by mosquito coil in Delhi's Shastri Nagar