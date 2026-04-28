Bengaluru Horror: Woman Found Dead In Decomposed State Inside Locked Flat

Representational Image (crime scene) | file

Bengaluru: In a chilling incident that has left neighbours shaken, the decomposed body of a 34-year-old woman was discovered inside her rented apartment in the city, raising disturbing questions about what transpired behind closed doors.

The incident came to light in Adugodi after residents alerted police about a strong, foul smell emanating from the flat. When officers arrived and received no response, they were forced to break open the door only to uncover a disturbing scene inside.

Victim Found In Disturbing Condition

According to a report in PTI, the woman, identified as Pooja Dutta, a native of Dhanbad in Jharkhand, was found lying in a pool of blood in a decomposed and unclothed state. Police suspect the death may have occurred two to three days before the discovery.

According to the landlady as quoted by PTI, Dutta had been living alone in the rented flat for nearly three years. She was last seen on April 23 when she stepped out to buy groceries after which there was no sign of movement from the apartment.

Suicide Or Murder? Police Probe All Angles

While no suicide note was recovered, torn papers found scattered inside the house have raised suspicions. Investigators believe she may have died by suicide after locking the door from inside, but have not ruled out foul play.

“The exact cause of death will only be confirmed after the post-mortem report,” a senior police officer said, adding that all possibilities are being examined.

Investigation Underway

The body has been sent for autopsy as the Adugodi Police registered a case of unnatural death. Authorities are now piecing together her final moments, even as the eerie silence surrounding her last days continues to haunt the neighbourhood.