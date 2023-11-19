Bengaluru Civic Apathy: Mother, 9-Month-Old Baby Girl Electrocuted To Death After Stepping On Live Wire, Probe Underway

A 23-year-old woman and her nine-month-old baby girl died after they stepped on a live wire | MP PC Mohan / X

Bengaluru: A 23-year-old woman and her nine-month-old baby girl died after they stepped on a live wire lying unattended on the street at Hope Farm, Whitefield, early Sunday, said police.

According to sources, the incident happened at around 6:00 am, when Soundarya and her child Suviksha were walking home after arriving from Tamil Nadu. Sources added that their luggage trolley bag and other belongings were scattered on the spot.

The Kadugodi police rushed to the scene and shifted the remaining to the hospital for further examination. A negligence case has been filed against the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) officials.

Central Bengaluru's MP PC Mohan took to X and said, "The electrocution at Hope Farm Junction, where a young woman lost her life, is heartbreaking and highlights the urgency for BESCOM to adopt preventive measures. A heightened sense of responsibility from BESCOM is crucial in averting such incidents and ensuring a safer environment."

Bengaluru South Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya, in his X post, said, "It's disturbing to learn that mother & her 9-month-old baby were charred to death after accidentally stepping on live wire lying on the footpath at Hope farm, Whitefield." Adding that the negligence of BESCOM authorities has resulted in two innocent lives being lost.

MP Surya further demanded that an FIR be filed against the errant officials & also said that adequate compensation should be provided to the family at the earliest. He further urges BESCOM and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMPCOMM) to conduct a joint review & remove any unwanted cables & wires across the city.

(With PTI inputs)

