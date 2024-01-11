Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth Murder Probe Widens As Accused Denies Charge; Domestic Abuse Angle Also Being Studied

Suchana Seth's last Instagram post | X

Investigations into the killing of a four-year-old child by her CEO mother and accused Suchana Seth have revealed that the murder was a preplanned one. Though Suchana was reportedly upset with the ongoing divorce proceedings with her husband and did not want him to meet the boy on Sunday as per court order, she did not commit the act of murder at the spur of the moment and had planned it.

Empty bottles of cough syrup found

This angle emerged on Wednesday as the Goa police found empty bottles of a cough syrup in the room where the incident took place. This indicated that the fouryear-old boy was given a heavy dose of the cough syrup which led him into a deep slumber. The post-mortem has revealed the child was smothered to death either with a cloth or a pillow, as per officials. Dr Kumar Naik, who conducted the autopsy on the boy's body, told the media: “There are no strangulation marks on the neck. Swelling in nasal veins was noticed, largely due to congestion caused by smothering.

She may have used a pillow, cloth or some other material to smother the kid. However, there was no sign of struggle or injuries on the body. Based on rigor mortis, we feel death may have occurred over 36 hours ago.” The service apartment staff revealed that Suchana had asked them to buy a small bottle of a cough syrup claiming she was having a cough, an officer said, adding the bigger bottle might have been carried by her.

Suchana filed domestic abuse case against husband

During the divorce proceedings, CEO Suchana Seth had filed a domestic abuse case against her husband, PR Venkat Raman, and was issued a restraining order. According to court documents accessed by NDTV, she had accused him of physically abusing the child and herself, and sought Rs 2.5 lakh per month in alimony, claiming he has an annual income of over Rs 1 crore.

She had even submitted copies of WhatsApp messages and pictures, as well as medical records, to substantiate her claim of domestic abuse. The husband, who was in Indonesia when the alleged murder of their child took place, had denied the domestic violence charges.

However, under the terms of the restraining order, he had been barred from entering his wife's home or communicating, either by phone or social media, with her or the child. Seth and Raman got married in November 2010, and their son was born in August 2019. She reportedly told the court she had been living apart from her husband since March 2021.