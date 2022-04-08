Bengaluru: Bomb threat to schools sent via mail leads to police searches

Bengaluru: The city police went into a tizzy Friday as seven schools in the capital city received bomb threats through e-mails.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant confirmed that the "Four schools on the outskirts of Bengaluru have received bomb threat through email, our local police are checking about it."

"Based on the email, our teams are checking there at the spot...when more information comes, it will be shared with you (media)," the Commissioner said.

Search operations in seven schools in the outskirts of Bengaluru were underway, police said. However, senior police officials said that it appears to be a hoax.

The mail informing about the "bombs" also warned against taking the e-mails as a "joke".

"A very powerful bomb has been planted in your school, attention is not a joke, this is not a joke, a very powerful bomb has been planted in your school, immediately call the police and sappers, hundreds of lives may suffer, including yours. do not delay, now everything is only in your hands," said the contents of the mail accessed by ANI.

