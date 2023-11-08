Bengaluru: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Meets Congress Leader DK Shivakumar At His Residence To Discuss 'Many Issues'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday met with Congress leader DK Shivakumar at the latter's residence in Bengaluru which raised a few eyebrows in the political circle in Karnataka.

Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar took to social media to mention about his meeting with Surya in which the two held discussions on "many issues".

"Shri @Tejasvi_Surya Member of Lok Sabha met me today at Home Office and discussed many issues," Shivakumar posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Congress MLAs will not fall prey to BJP's attempts to destabilise govt: Karnataka CM

Asserting that BJP's alleged attempts to destabilise his government will fail, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday claimed that Congress MLAs were "strong" and will never fall prey to any attempts of "Operation Kamala".

"Operation Kamala" (Operation Lotus), coined by opposition parties, refers to an alleged attempt of the BJP to engineer defection of opposition legislators to install its own government and ensure its stability.

"Let anyone contact, our MLAs are strong, BJP's attempts will fail," Siddaramaiah said in response to a question on reports that those behind "Operation Kamala" earlier, are contacting Congress legislators.

Last week too, Siddaramaiah had accused the BJP of attempting 'Operation Kamala' with an aim to destabilise his government. He had asserted that the opposition party's alleged efforts will not succeed, as "none of the Congress legislators will succumb to it".

State Congress chief and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar too has been making similar claims. (With PTI inputs)

