Karnataka: Bajrang Dal activists stop 'Ladies Night' event in plush hotel in Shivamogga; video emerges

Bengaluru: Bajrang Dal activists stop 'Ladies Night' event in plush hotel in Shivamogga; video emerges

Bajrang Dal activists on Friday allegedly barged in Cliff Embassy hotel in Shivamogga and stopped an ongoing private party at the hotel. Around 70 participants, a majority of them women, were told to leave the venue during the incident.

According to reports, the party was organised as a 'Ladies Night' event, while the activists stopped demanded that all the guests leave the venue. The leader of the Bajrang Dal group, Rajesh Gowda, claimed that they had received information about the party and that it was not in line with Hindu culture, and that they had informed the police who intervened and stopped the party.

Bajrang Dal says police stopped the party

Gowda claimed that women taking part in such events is against ‘Hindu culture’. “The Bajrang Dal would not tolerate such events in Shivamogga,” he said and, among other things, objected to the attire of the women at the party. He also claimed that his organisation did not take the law into their hands, but instead informed the police, who stopped the party.

#BajrangDal members barged into a club & stopped a #LadiesNight DJ party midway in #Shivamogga #Karnataka. Saying it is against #Indian culture, Dal leader Rajesh Gowda said-they will not allow such parties-as it is western culture. No case regd-as no one filed complaint- police. pic.twitter.com/aEIX54VGzZ — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) March 19, 2023

Police denies of stopping the party

However, the police denied that they had stopped the party and said that they only intervened to prevent any untoward incident. The Shivamogga Superintendent of Police, G.K. Mithun Kumar, stated that as soon as they received information about a group trying to stop the party, police officers were sent to the spot and prevented any problems.

Hotel has earlier hosted PMO officials

The hotel staff claim that both the police and the Bajrang Dal activists entered the party hall and asked their customers to leave. Representatives of the hotel where the party was being held stated that it was organized for female customers and that there was nothing objectionable. The hotel has a good reputation and has even hosted VIPs, including staff of the Prime Minister's office, during recent PM Modi's visit to Shivamogga.