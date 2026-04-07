Bengaluru Autorickshaw Drivers Warn Of Strike Amid Severe LPG Shortage Crisis Statewide |

Bengaluru: With the LPG supply for autorickshaws is turning into a crisis, with most of the Gas stations are putting up no-stock boards, the autorickshaw drivers have given a deadline of April 10 to the government for rectifying LPG supply, failing which they would go on a strike.

While the State government is pointing at the Centre for not supplying adequate quantities of LPG to state, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Prahlad Joshi has suggested the autorickshaw drivers shift back to petrol for the time being.

While the private auto-gas stations are totally shut not only in Bengaluru, but also in the other part of Karnataka, long queues running up to four kms are seen outside the government controlled fuel stations like IOC, BP and others. Despite the claim by these companies that there was adequate supply of all kinds of fuel, the autorickshaw drivers are waiting for five to six hours to get just part of the LPG and not full tank.

Worst is that the auto-LPG price has gone up and the private operators are selling it in black for ₹ 110 per liter, while the price in government controlled gas stations is ₹ 85.

Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa is being flooded with petitions by various autorickshaw drivers' Associations. He was not spared even at Davanagere, where he had gone campaigning for by-elections.

Speaking to reporters, Muniyappa said that the State government had no role in supplying LPG. ``The Center has to release the LPG or any other petroleum products, while the state government monitors its distribution. The Center is not supplying adequate LPG to the state, compared to the states ruled by BJP. We are receiving less than 50% of what we used to get. We are trying our best to cater to the needs of autorickshaw drivers,'' he said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi has suggested the autorickshaw drivers revert back to petrol temporarily, as it was available easily.

Out of 372 auto LPG stations in Karnataka, only 72 are run by the government controlled companies and rest are being run by private companies. The LPG resources are limited at the global-level. So, there is a long queue in government owned auto LPG centres across the country.

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But the problem the autorickshaw drivers are facing is about reverting to the petrol system. When they got their vehicles altered to run on LPG, instead of just adding the feature, they replaced the entire petrol tank and carburetor. Now, they have to get them reinstalled, it will cost them anywhere between ₹ 2500 to ₹ 5000. Besides, they are used to economical modes of LPG and running the autorickshaw on petrol will not be cost effective for them.

While the state and centre are getting into blame game mode over LPG shortage, the autorickshaw drivers are gearing up for a massive showdown on April 10.