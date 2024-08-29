 Bengaluru: 26-Year-Old Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Survivor, Who Suffered Complete Loss Of Vision, Regains 80-90% Eyesight With Advanced Eye Surgery
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBengaluru: 26-Year-Old Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Survivor, Who Suffered Complete Loss Of Vision, Regains 80-90% Eyesight With Advanced Eye Surgery

Bengaluru: 26-Year-Old Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Survivor, Who Suffered Complete Loss Of Vision, Regains 80-90% Eyesight With Advanced Eye Surgery

Nagashree has successfully restored her eyesight which she suffered due to severe injuries sustained in the blast earlier this year, the healthcare noted while adding further that the expert medical team performed a series of complex and advanced surgeries on her.

Swarna SrikanthUpdated: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 12:44 PM IST
article-image
26-Year-Old Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Survivor Regains 80-90% Eyesight |

In a medical miracle, a 26-year-old who suffered a complete loss of vision in one of her eyes regained eyesight with expert treatment and care. Months after the blast in Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe, identified as Nagashree regained 80-90% eyesight in her right eye which was adversely injured during the blast. The survivor went through medical procedures for the past four months at a city-based eye care hospital named Nethradhama.

Hospital's note

Nagashree has successfully restored her eyesight which she suffered due to severe injuries sustained in the blast earlier this year, the healthcare noted while adding further that the expert medical team performed a series of complex and advanced surgeries on her.

Dr Suman Shree, CEO and Director of Nethradhama referred to the successful case and said, "Our team is equipped to meet these challenges head-on, using innovative techniques and multiple surgical approaches. Nagashree’s case demonstrates how our expertise and technology can combine to deliver extraordinary results. Her courage throughout her treatment has been an inspiration to all of us.”

FPJ Shorts
Indigo Airline Shares Decline Almost 3% After 2.3 Crore Share Worth Over ₹11,000 Crore Change Hands In a Day
Indigo Airline Shares Decline Almost 3% After 2.3 Crore Share Worth Over ₹11,000 Crore Change Hands In a Day
Bengaluru: 26-Year-Old Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Survivor, Who Suffered Complete Loss Of Vision, Regains 80-90% Eyesight With Advanced Eye Surgery
Bengaluru: 26-Year-Old Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Survivor, Who Suffered Complete Loss Of Vision, Regains 80-90% Eyesight With Advanced Eye Surgery
'He Asked Me To Get Naked': Kerala Man Accuses Mollywood Director Ranjith Of Sexual Harassment Amid Malayalam #MeToo Row
'He Asked Me To Get Naked': Kerala Man Accuses Mollywood Director Ranjith Of Sexual Harassment Amid Malayalam #MeToo Row
Star Footballer Kylian Mbappe's X Account Hacked, Controversial Posts Go Viral
Star Footballer Kylian Mbappe's X Account Hacked, Controversial Posts Go Viral

Survivor thanks doctors

The survivor expressed immense gratitude to the eye hospital while mentioning that she had lost hopes to restore her eye condition after seeing the severity of the injuries she suffered during the blast. " I never imagined regaining my eyesight after such a devastating injury," she said while thanking the doctors at Nethradhama for gifting her eyesight back to her within months.

Footage from Rameshwaram Cafe blast

In a press release drafted by Nethradhama Center of Excellence in Jayanagar, reportedly one of the few eye care hospitals in Bengaluru that operates a 24-hour emergency department, the survivor, Nagashree was quoted as saying, "I am deeply honored to inaugurate this new facility by Nethradhama, an institution with a long-standing legacy of excellence in eye care. This center will undoubtedly serve many patients with severe eye conditions. The care and treatment I received at Nethradhama were exceptional...thanks to the doctors here and the advanced technologies they use, what seemed impossible became a reality.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BJP Leaders Arrive At JP Nadda's Residence To Hold Discussions For Upcoming Haryana Assembly...

BJP Leaders Arrive At JP Nadda's Residence To Hold Discussions For Upcoming Haryana Assembly...

Bengaluru: 26-Year-Old Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Survivor, Who Suffered Complete Loss Of Vision,...

Bengaluru: 26-Year-Old Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Survivor, Who Suffered Complete Loss Of Vision,...

Election Commission Of India Issues Notification For 2nd Phase Of Polling In Jammu & Kashmir

Election Commission Of India Issues Notification For 2nd Phase Of Polling In Jammu & Kashmir

Video: 4th Wolf Captured In Bahraich; Forest Department Intensifies Search For Remaining 3 As...

Video: 4th Wolf Captured In Bahraich; Forest Department Intensifies Search For Remaining 3 As...

Telangana Murder: 26-Year-Old Woman Stabbed To Death In Rangareddy

Telangana Murder: 26-Year-Old Woman Stabbed To Death In Rangareddy