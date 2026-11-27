A 22-year-old nursing graduate from Keralam was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend inside a lodge room in Bengaluru’s Cottonpet area following a dispute over his suspicion that she was having an affair with another man, police said.

The accused, identified as 23-year-old Gokul Krishna, has been taken into custody. The police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Dispute over suspected affair

The victim, identified as Ganga, had reportedly been in a relationship with Gokul for the past four years. Both had completed nursing courses and travelled to Bengaluru in search of employment. According to the police, the couple checked into a lodge on OTC Road in Cottonpet on November 26. They allegedly got into an argument after Gokul accused Ganga of being involved with another man. The dispute is suspected to have escalated, with Gokul allegedly assaulting and killing her inside the room.

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Lodge staff alert police

The incident came to light on Friday morning after lodge staff noticed bloodstains on the bed inside the room and along the staircase. Suspecting foul play, they alerted the police.

Accused taken into custody

A police team reached the lodge, inspected the scene and began an investigation. Gokul was subsequently taken into custody in connection with the alleged murder. Police are probing the circumstances leading to the incident and examining the available evidence. Further details are awaited.

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