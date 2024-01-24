Bengaluru: 12-Year-Old Parinav, Who Went Missing, Found At Hyderabad's Nampally Metro Station (VIDEOS)

Bengaluru: 12-Year-Old Parinav, Who Went Missing, Found At Hyderabad's Nampally Metro Station (VIDEO) | Twitter

Bengaluru: A 12-year-old boy who went missing since Sunday (January 21) after he went to attend his tuition classes in Bengaluru has been found from Hyderabad's Nampally Metro Station on Wednesday. The boy who has been identified as Parinav was spotted at different places in CCTV cameras installed in the areas. There are reports that the parents of the child are on their way to pick him up.

Parents are going to pick him up

A video of his mother thanking the authorities and everyone who has helped to find her child is doing rounds on social media. The mother is heard saying in the video that her child has been found at Nampally Metro Station in Hyderabad and they are going to pick him up and also said that thanks everyone for the help and support.

The child went missing from Sunday

There are reports that the child went missing from Sunday (January 21) after he went to tuition from the limits of the Whitefield Police Station in Bengaluru. Parinav is a class 6 student and studies in Den Academy School of Gunjur. The child was seen in the CCTV camera installed in the Kaveri Hospital at around 2.30 PM.

A missing persons report was lodged by his parents

A missing persons report was lodged by his parents at Whitefield Police Station after which the police came into action and formed a team to find the kid. As per police, the child went with his father to tuition classes at around 12.15 PM and did not return home. However, he caught a bus from Marathahalli area but did not reach home.

The boy had no money or mobile phone when he left his house

The boy had no money or mobile phone when he left his house for going to tuition. He was also spotted selling pens on roads which sparked the doubts of him under some beggar cartel. Luckily, the child was found and he is safe hands now and the parents of Parinav are going to pick up their kid and bring him back home after two days of horror which he might have gone through.