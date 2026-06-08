Bengal Special Task Force Arrests TMC Leader Jahangir Khan Near Nepal Border

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Bengal's State Police Special Task Force (STF) on Monday arrested Trinamool Congress (TMC) strongman Jahangir Khan, according to India TV. Officials said Khan was nabbed near the Nepal border area after remaining at large for several days. The STF had been intercepting his movements based on intelligence inputs before carrying out the operation.

Khan, who referred to himself as the local 'Pushpa' during poll campaigning, had been on the radar of law enforcement officers over alleged threats and election fraud attempts.

According to police, seven FIRs were registered against Khan at Falta police station in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district.

The case is in connection with multiple FIRs, including allegations of tampering with EVMs by applying tape over BJP symbols on the EVMs in the South 24 Parganas constituency.

Khan was the TMC candidate from the Falta constituency, which went for a re-poll on May 21 over voting machine tampering charges. Khan had withdrawn from the contest just days before the re-poll.

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The BJP won the seat by a record margin that added to its majority tally, while Khan went incommunicado after locking his office.