Bengal School Jobs Scam: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee Summoned Again By ED On Nov 9

Abhishek Banerjee | File Photo

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national secretary Abhishek Banerjee once again summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) asking Banerjee to appear before them on November 9 in connection to the alleged recruitment scam in West Bengal.

Talking to the media, TMC leader and Minister Shashi Panja said that TMC is the 'target' of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Soon after Durga Puja was over the agencies started their activities. Now it is Kali Puja and puja is also organized at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence. It was Abhishek Banerjee's birthday on Tuesday. BJP tries to get sadistic pleasure and their target is TMC," said Panja.

Panja also mentioned that Banerjee will go before the ED on Thursday.

Abhishek Banerjee's family also quizzed by ED

"It is like a witch hunt which is never-ending. The probe by the central agencies is going on but no results are seen. In the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha election, more such activities towards all non-BJP parties will be seen. Abhishek and his family like his wife and PA were also questioned by ED," further added the TMC minister.

It may be recalled that on October 3 ED had summoned Banerjee, but since Banerjee was at the national capital at a party's programme he could not visit ED office. Then following Calcutta High Court's order the documents which the central agency had asked from Banerjee was submitted by his representative on October 9.