Bengal school jobs scam: Middleman Prasanna Roy sent to seven days CBI custody

Kolkata: A special CBI court on Monday gave seven days of CBI custody to the arrested middleman of WBSSC scam Prasanna Roy.

According to CBI sources, Roy will be produced before court again on September 5.

“The CBI had procured a list of individuals from Roy and they are suspecting that these names are of those undeserving candidates who got appointed as teachers in return for money. The CBI had also got a list of actors and actresses from his office and are suspecting that he was about to enter the film production business to divert the money earned from the scam. The CBI had appealed for CBI custody to quiz him further,” said the CBI sources.

The CBI sources also mentioned the central agency is trying to find out who had asked Roy to make the list of names.

It may be noted that Roy is reportedly a close relative of suspended TMC leader and former minister Partha Chatterjee who is in jail custody in connection to the same scam.

However, according to the lawyer of the accused, his client is being ‘forced’ to sign several papers by the sleuths.

Roy who was arrested in the WBSSC teachers’ recruitment scam on Saturday has been sent for two days in CBI custody initially. Once a house painter now reportedly owns several plots in the New Town area near Kolkata and also owns hotels in Puri, Dubai, Darjeeling and Uttarakhand and the CBI have reportedly noted that Roy had a skyrocketing fortune between 2014 to 2018.

