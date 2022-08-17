Bengal school jobs scam case: CBI custody of two accused extended by five days

CBI | Representative Image

Kolkata: Former convener of WBSSC advisory committee Shanti Prasad Sinha and former chairman Ashok Saha on Wednesday was given five more days CBI custody in connection to teacher recruitment scam.

On being present before Alipore court the court ordered five more days of the agency custody.

According to CBI sources, Sinha used to give handwritten appointment letters so the writing in the letters will be matched.

The sources also confirmed that apart from SSC appointment, TET appointment letters were also found from Sinha’s residence.

However, both Sinha and Saha refused to comment on anything in front of the media.

It may be noted that on August 10, CBI made its first arrest in connection to the WBSSC teacher recruitment scam.

The CBI officials then confirmed that there were ‘differences’ in the statement given by both of them for which they were arrested.

It is pertinent to mention that Calcutta High Court had formed a committee under retired Justice Ranjit Kumar Bag to probe the scam and this committee had first mentioned that Sinha and Saha were involved in the scam.

Meanwhile, Enforcement Directorate (ED) went to Presidency Correctional Home to quiz suspended TMC leader Partha Chatterjee in connection to the same scam.

The ED sources said that statements given by his close aide Arpita Mukherjee will be matched with Chatterjee.