Bengal once centre of excellence and culture is now witnessing ‘scams’ in education: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Kolkata: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan during his visit to Kolkata on Thursday said that Bengal is the only state where National Education Policy (NEP) is not implemented.

Mentioning about the probe on different scams in the state, Pradhan said that Bengal which was once the ‘centre of excellence and culture’, now is being maligned due to scams.

“The land of Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore and other saints is being maligned due to scams. Influential leaders of ruling party involved in scams have minted money and the deserving job aspirants are on roads for over 500 days. Such things should not be tolerated as Bengal was known for education,” said Pradhan.

TMC MP Saugata Roy said that if anyone has done anything ‘wrong’ then action will be taken against them.

“Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had time and again said that just by one or two leaders the entire party cannot become corrupt. If someone has done anything wrong then proper action will be taken,” mentioned Roy.

It may be noted that TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal (currently under CBI custody) said that his daughter has passed the TET examination and all proper certificates are in place.

Meanwhile, Calcutta High Court on Thursday had withdrawn Wednesday’s order against Mondal’s daughter Sukanya Mondal and five others.

After one Soumen Nandi had moved the court against Mondal’s daughter and close aides claiming that they didn’t pass TET examination but even then got jobs, court on Wednesday asked the six people to be present before court with their certificates and appointment letters.