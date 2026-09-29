Bengal Govt Renames 'Sabuj Sathi' Scheme As 'Sarathi', To Distribute Bicycles To 12.59 Lakh Students | X - ANI

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday announced that his government will distribute bicycles to 12.59 lakh students during the current academic year and renamed Trinamool Congress (TMC)’s ‘Sabuj Sathi’ scheme to ‘Sarathi’.

Bicycle distribution scheme

Addressing a cycle distribution event at a school in Howrah, Adhikari mentioned that the cycles that were given by the previous government were ‘substandard’.

Howrah, West Bengal: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had lunch with school students in Howrah after launching the Sarathi programme at Madhusudan Pal Chowdhury High School in Batra. Under the programme, 12.59 lakh bicycles worth ₹508 crore will be distributed.



(Source: CMO) pic.twitter.com/Wbz4q8soHN — IANS (@ians_india) September 29, 2026

“Many people said that since the state government had given responsibility to ISKCON for the mid-day meal, the students will not get non-vegetarian food. Through SHG, we have also started giving boiled eggs to students twice a week. Rs 300 crore has been allocated as a composite grant for the Sarathi scheme,” said Adhikari.

Remarks on student devices

Adhikari also mentioned that money will not be given to students for buying smartphones and tablets.

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“I personally don’t like students wasting time on phones. NCC units will be revived in educational institutions. We should not make mistakes done by the Left regime and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government. We should realise the ideals of Shyama Prasad Mookerjee and follow him,” further mentioned Adhikari.