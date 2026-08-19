Bengal Court Issues Arrest Warrant Against TMC MP Mahua Moitra In Alleged Hate Speech Case | File Pic

A court in West Bengal’s Nadia district on Wednesday issued an arrest warrant against Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra for repeatedly failing to appear before it in connection with an alleged hate speech case.

The warrant was issued by the 3rd Judicial Magistrate of the Krishnanagar court after the court took note of what it described as a “series of disobedience” of its orders. The court also directed that a report on the execution of the warrant be submitted by August 28, according to India Today.

Court Takes Strong View Of Repeated Absence

According to the report, the court had directed Moitra on Tuesday to appear before it on Wednesday. However, she did not appear.

Her lawyer told the court that the TMC MP would not be appearing, citing apprehensions that she could be heckled outside the court premises.

The magistrate, however, took a strong view of her repeated absence and said her conduct reflected a “lackadaisical approach” towards complying with court orders. The court subsequently ordered the arrest warrant against the Krishnanagar MP.

The court had reportedly given Moitra several opportunities to appear in the matter. On Wednesday, she was given time until 5 pm to appear, but she did not turn up, following which the warrant was issued.

What Is The Case Against Mahua Moitra?

The complaint was filed before the Krishnanagar court on June 17, 2026. According to police officials cited in the report, the case has been registered under Sections 79, 196, 299, 351 and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The sections relate to allegations including insulting the modesty of a woman, promoting enmity between groups, outraging religious feelings, criminal intimidation and hate speech.

The complaint relates to remarks allegedly made by Moitra in a video message that was circulated on social media. The complainant alleged that her comments were religiously provocative and hurt religious sentiments.

Moitra has maintained that her remarks were made in a figurative context and has denied any intention to incite violence.

With the arrest warrant now issued, the court has directed that an execution report be submitted by August 28.