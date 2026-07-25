Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Vows Strict Action Against Abhishek Banerjee Over Sebaashray Health Camp Scam Allegations | File Images

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday had informed the state Assembly that strict action will be taken against the culprits including Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee who have allegedly started a scam ‘Sebaashray Camp’ in the name of providing free medical services to the needy.

Adhikari mentioned in the House that the state CID, STF, South 24 Parganas district police along with medical experts are investigating the scam in the name of ‘Sebaashray Camp’.

“All those who have complained regarding the camp are being treated as FIR. NO one will be spared. Time will speak. Expired medicines, X-Ray machines and USG machines have been seized,” said the West Bengal Chief Minister.

Showing photographs of a woman who had lost her leg and a child who lost her hand, Adhikari mentioned that they became handicapped owing to wrong treatment done in the camp.

Adhikari also read out a letter by a junior doctor of Diamond Harbour Hospital where it was mentioned that he along with others were forced to work in such camps.

Meanwhile, referring to the scuffle in Kolkata over the NEET paper leak, the Chief Minister stated that 7 cases had been registered after the Dharmatala march violence.

“Seventy people have been identified from Friday’s student protest. We condemn the attack on journalists. Nobody will be spared and the offenders will face such a punishment that their families will remember it for a lifetime. The anti-social elements from selected localities in Kolkata namely Rajabazar, Khidderpore, Park Circus. There were strict instructions on the police not to use force. The CJP and Left Front student wing had jointly held the protest movement but many people of Kolkata and adjoining areas joined the movement who were not students and have no connection with NEET,” added Adhikari.