'This Is Just A Trailer': CJP Says 'Will Keep Raising Youth's Issues' After Withdrawing Protest At Jantar Mantar | Video

'This Is Just A Trailer': CJP Says 'Will Keep Raising Youth's Issues' After Withdrawing Protest At Jantar Mantar | X @ANI

New Delhi [India], July 25: After the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) withdrew its protest from Jantar Mantar, spokesperson Saurav Das on Saturday said that the outfit will continue to raise the youth's issues.

Meanwhile, the CJP has withdrawn their agitation, saying the decision was taken in "good faith" as the government agreed to its demands. Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as the education minister following over a month-long protest across the nation.

Das told reporters, "Democracy has been restored. Democracies demand accountability, answerability. The youth of the country are the future; they have been able to restore it. This is a major victory. The youth of the country have withdrawn from this agitation; however, please stop the manner in which you govern by doing anti-Muslim, anti-Christian politics. Please work for the welfare of every community, including the students; only then will you have people's trust."

#WATCH | Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party's Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das says, "This is just a trailer. The picture is still to come. The youth of the country have awakened. The youth of the country will solve all the problems in this country. As a party, as a movement, this is… pic.twitter.com/OVDkZsHDld — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2026

"This is just a trailer. The picture is still to come. The youth of the country have awakened. The youth of the country will solve all the problems in this country. As a party, as a movement, this is obviously not ending. Now we will go across the country, listen to the youth, bring the best policies for them, and continue to demand accountability from everyone. This is just the beginning. There is much more to be done," he added.

He said that Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation was the first step towards accountability in the education sector, and warned that if the system is not improved, the youth will return in larger numbers.

"We had demanded a compensation of Rs 1 crore; the government has agreed on an honourable compensation. Our endeavour is that the families get the relief. Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation is the first step; if the system is not improved, the youth will come back in larger numbers. People have been beaten. We have demanded an FIR against police officials who did so, and we will work towards it," he said.

CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka also said that the CJP will keep raising the youth's issues across India.

"The youth of the country have awakened and reclaimed the nation. A struggle of 37-days; the youth of this country fought for its rights. Our demands have been accepted, and we are thinking about those families who lost their near and dear ones. We are thinking about lakhs of students whose future got destroyed due to the paper leaks. We really hope that some justice has been served today. We hope the next minister is accountable and will work with integrity. This is a platform made for the youth and will keep raising the youth's issues. We will take ourselves (CJP) across the nation and organise, and will raise other issues as well. We will work for the youth of the country and do whatever it takes," Ashutosh Ranka said.

Earlier today, CJP said that the Central government has agreed to provide suitable compensation to the families of the NEET aspirants who died by suicide and assured to withdraw the FIRs lodged against protesters anywhere in India.

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Union Minister JP Nadda said the government had considered and accepted the demands during talks over reforms in the education examination system and other issues related to the protests.

Nadda said the government would carefully examine the outfit's five-point charter on examination reforms and take necessary steps after discussions.

In a press conference at the Constitution Club, Nadda said, "This five-point charter, which you gave me, is related to reforms in education examinations. Regarding it, we have to say that we will think deeply about your charter for reforms in education examinations and after talking to your delegation, we will try to do whatever we can. So, these were their demands. I think the government has sympathetically considered all the demands they had made and has also accepted them."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)