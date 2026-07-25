Union Minister Pralhad Joshi Named New Education Minister Hours After Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation; Know His Educational Qualification

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi | PTI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pralhad Joshi has been given the additional charge of the Education Ministry following the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union Education Minister.

Joshi, a senior BJP leader from Karnataka, has been a Member of Parliament for several terms and has held several key portfolios in the Union government. He is currently the Union Cabinet Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Minister for New and Renewable Energy.

Pralhad Joshi appointed as Education Minister following Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over NEET paper leak issue. pic.twitter.com/M5TDQabiYi — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 25, 2026

With the additional responsibility of the Education Ministry, Joshi now takes charge of a portfolio that covers school education, higher education and several major national-level entrance examinations and educational institutions.

Pralhad Joshi's education & background

Joshi holds a Bachelor of Arts degree and studied at K.S. Arts College in Hubli and Karnataka University, Dharwad, Karnataka.

He has spent much of his political career in Karnataka and has represented the state in the Lok Sabha since first being elected in 2004.

Political journey

Joshi was first elected to the 14th Lok Sabha in 2004. He was subsequently re-elected in 2009, 2014, 2019 and 2024, marking his fifth term as a Lok Sabha MP.

Apart from his parliamentary career, Joshi has held several organisational positions within the BJP. He served as the BJP's Dharwad district general secretary between 1998 and 2003 and later became the district president. From 2006 to 2013, he served as general secretary of the BJP's Karnataka unit before becoming the state BJP president in 2013.

Experience in the Union Government

Joshi joined the Union Cabinet in May 2019, when he was given charge of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines.

Following the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he was appointed Union Cabinet Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, along with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

Parliamentary experience

During his years in Parliament, Joshi has served on several important committees, including the Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Gas, Standing Committee on Railways, Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture, and Standing Committee on Chemicals and Fertilizers.

He has also served on the General Purposes Committee, Committee on Ethics, Committee on Privileges and Business Advisory Committee of the Lok Sabha.

In the 16th Lok Sabha, Joshi was the Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Gas.

He will now take over the Education Ministry, adding another important responsibility to his long political career.