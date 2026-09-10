Bengal CID Detains Abhishek Banerjee’s Aide Sumit Roy After SC Refuses Anticipatory Bail | X @ians_india

Kolkata: The West Bengal CID on Thursday detained TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's personal assistant Sumit Roy, soon after the Supreme Court refused his anticipatory bail prayer in a land scam case, officials said.

CID detains Roy in Kolkata

Roy was picked up by CID officers from Banerjee's Kalighat residence here in connection with the alleged illegal sale of government land in Salboni, they said.

The TMC MP’s aide had been summoned to the state CID headquarters on several occasions in the past regarding the case, after the top court earlier stayed his arrest and directed him to cooperate with the investigation.

Supreme Court refuses anticipatory bail

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused Roy's anticipatory bail plea and also vacated its earlier order of August 6 by which it had stayed his arrest.