Bengal by-polls: TMC wins Kaliaganj seat, leads in Kharagpur Sadar, Karimpur

The Trinamool Congress has won the Kaliaganj Assembly seat in West Bengal an EC official confirmed.

TMC's Tapan Deb Sinha who had been locked in a neck-to-neck race with the BJP's Kamal Chandra Sarkar finally overtook the latter to win by 2,304 votes.

Congress nominee Dhitashree Roy, supported by the CPI(M), had been pitted against Sinha and Sarkar at Kaliaganj.

The ruling party also surged ahead of its rivals in Kharagpur Sadar and Karimpur Assembly segments.

According to reports, Pradip Sarkar of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) was leading over his nearest rival Prem Chandra Jha of the BJP by over 13,000 votes in the Kharagpur Sadar seat.

TMC's Bimalendu Singha Roy was also leading over his nearest rival Jay Prakash Majumdar of the BJP by over 27,000 votes in the Karimpur Assembly seat.

Speaking to PTI about the results, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that "BJP is getting paid back for its arrogance".