Bengal BJP outraged after TMC workers eat their food during meeting by Dilip Ghosh: Report

In a bizarre turn of events, BJP workers in Bengal are incensed with the Trinamool for allegedly eating their food. If that sentence confuses you, rest assured that you're not alone. A meeting being conducted by BJP leader Dilip Ghosh turned sour after it came to light that the meals arranged for party workers had already been consumed by the Opposition.

As per a News18 Bangla report, the TMC has alleged that local TMC leader and Councillor Aizul Rahman and his followers were responsible. The arrangements had been made at the house of a party supporter in the area, and as per reports, the food had been completely demolished by the time the BJP workers arrived for their repast.

While one can feel somewhat sympathetic about the plight of the potentially hungry people denied their anticipated meal, there does not seem to be any resolution possible. Rahman has categorically denied the allegations, and while suspicion remains, there does not seem to be much else that can be done.