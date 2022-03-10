Bengal BJP celebrates victory in four states, TMC slams

Celebrations were seen outside the Assembly and BJP headquarters in Kolkata after BJP won four out of five states that went for Assembly elections.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s poster was hanged outside BJP's office and leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari along with other BJP MLAs was seen chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan and eating sweets.

Slamming Adhikari, TMC MLA Ratna Chatterjee said that both are ‘thieves’.

“Both Suvendu and Adityanath are thieves. BJP couldn’t do anything in Bengal and is now camouflaging BJP’s win in UP,” said Ratna.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said that though the organization of BJP is ‘weak’ in Bengal but the saffron camp will ‘fight till the saffron camp ousts TMC from Bengal.

Slamming the BJP, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor Firhad Hakim said that free and fair elections didn’t take place in UP.

“How could the BJP win in Lakhimpur where the son of a BJP minister killed so many people? This proves that the Modi government didn’t conduct a free and fair election. The fight of TMC against the BJP will go on,” said Hakim.

It is pertinent to mention that TMC with alliance with Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) had contested the Assembly polls in Goa but till the time of reporting though MGP got a couple of seats but TMC failed to open their account.

According to BJP Goa leaders they will form the government along with MGP and other individual candidates.

TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said that he is not ‘aware’ of the development.

“Who will form an alliance with whom is an individual call. But the bottom line is everyone should follow the Bengal model as only Bengal didn’t allow BJP to enter this state. The developmental works done by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee showed how to stand by for the common people,” said Ghosh.

