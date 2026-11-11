Belagavi Shocker: Woman, Lover Allegedly Plot Son's Murder Over Relationship, Property Dispute; 6 Held

A 44-year-old Bengaluru woman and her alleged partner were among six adults arrested in Karnataka's Belagavi for allegedly conspiring to murder her 24-year-old son, who had reportedly objected to their relationship. A juvenile has also been taken into custody in connection with the case.

The victim, Vijay Narayan, an unemployed graduate from Bengaluru's RT Nagar, was allegedly lured to Belagavi and killed before his body was dumped in a roadside drain along National Highway 48. The case came to light after his body was discovered on November 3, 2026.

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According to police, Vijay's mother, Meena Narayan, allegedly conspired with her partner, Rakesh Parashuram Jamuni, and others to eliminate him following repeated disagreements over their relationship. Investigators are also examining a possible property-related motive.

Who Are The Accused?

The six adults arrested have been identified as Meena Narayan (44), Rakesh Parashuram Jamuni (34), Sachin Kamble, Manoj Kamble, Tammanna Kamble and Eknath Kamble. A juvenile, reportedly a relative of Rakesh, has also been taken into custody.

Meena, who works as a manager at a beauty parlour in Bengaluru, had reportedly developed a relationship with Rakesh, a car driver from Maharashtra's Kolhapur district. Her son Vijay had allegedly objected to the relationship, leading to frequent arguments within the family, police said.

How Was Vijay Allegedly Lured And Killed?

According to The New Indian Express, Rakesh allegedly brought Vijay to Belagavi on the pretext of showing him the Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations held in the city on November 1.

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Police said the accused allegedly gave Vijay a soft drink mixed with sleeping pills. After he lost consciousness, he was allegedly strangled inside the car. His body was subsequently dumped in a drain along the service road of National Highway 48, near KLE Chhatri, and the accused allegedly fled.

Meena was reportedly in Bengaluru during the incident. Police suspect she was in contact with the other accused during the alleged crime.

Property Dispute Also Under Scanner

Investigators are also looking into a possible financial motive behind the alleged murder conspiracy.

According to The New Indian Express, Meena's husband, Narayan, had died about a year earlier, after which the family's three houses in Bengaluru were transferred into the names of Meena and Vijay. The properties were reportedly generating substantial rental income.

Police suspect Meena wanted to become the sole legal heir to the properties and marry Rakesh. Vijay's opposition to the relationship and the alleged property considerations are among the motives being examined in the investigation.

Body Found In Drain, Mother Identifies Son

The case came to light on November 3, when Malmaruti police found the body of an unidentified young man in a roadside drain along National Highway 48 near Belagavi.

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Police initially registered a case and began efforts to establish the deceased's identity. On November 4, Meena identified the body as that of her son, Vijay Narayan.

The subsequent investigation led police to the alleged involvement of Meena, Rakesh and the other accused. Belagavi City Police Commissioner Prakash Nikam confirmed the arrests, while the investigation was led by Malmaruti police station Inspector B.R. Gaddekar and his team.

Police are reportedly searching for another suspect. Further investigation into the case is underway.