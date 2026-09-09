‘Beat Him With Slippers’: Karnataka Minister Mallikarjun’s Alleged Remarks Trigger Row - VIDEO

Karnataka Horticulture Minister SS Mallikarjun |

Karnataka Horticulture Minister and Davangere district in-charge minister SS Mallikarjun has come under fire after a purported video showing him allegedly using abusive and unparliamentary language against BJP MLA BP Harish surfaced on social media.

Farmers raise water shortage issue

The controversy reportedly broke out during a public interaction in Harihar, where a group of farmers approached Mallikarjun seeking the release of irrigation water from the Bhadra reservoir.

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According to news agency ANI, the farmers told the minister that they had earlier approached BJP MLA BP Harish regarding the water shortage but were directed to meet the district minister.

“There is no water to drink, no water for the cattle. When we ask Harish Anna, he said ask the minister,” the farmers were heard telling Mallikarjun.

Minister allegedly makes derogatory remarks

The complaint appeared to anger the minister. In the purported video, Mallikarjun is allegedly heard using derogatory remarks against Harish and telling the villagers not to address the BJP legislator as “anna”, or elder brother. He is also allegedly heard telling them to “beat him with slippers”.

Harish strongly condemned the alleged remarks, accusing Mallikarjun of repeatedly using abusive language against him.

“The District Minister SS Mallikarjun has used vulgar and abusive words against me when farmers approached him,” Harish said, adding that he would inform the BJP's state and district leadership before deciding on further action.

The Harihar MLA also said the people would respond to the minister's conduct through their electoral mandate.

Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra has also condemned Mallikarjun's alleged remarks, intensifying the political row over the incident.