‘Islam Is The Best Religion’: Karnataka Minister Basavaraj Rayareddy’s Hajj Remark Triggers Political Storm, Draws Sharp BJP Backlash | Video | X

Bengaluru: Karnataka Higher Education Minister Basavaraj Rayareddy has kicked up a controversy saying that the Islam was the best religion in the world and he would love to go on Hajj pilgrimage, as he was not interested in going to Mutts or temples.

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However, soon after the backlash from BJP as well as people, Rayareddy, who belongs to the Lingayat community, tried to clarify saying that `Sharana Dharma' (Lingayat way of life) was the best in the world. When pressed about his statement on Sunday about Islam, he tried to defend saying that there was nothing wrong in appreciating other religions.

On Sunday, Rayareddy was participating in a mass wedding program organised by Muslim community at Kukanur in Koppal district. During his address, Rayareddy said ``I am not a regular to mutts or temples. However, I have a deep desire to take up Hajj pilgrimage at least once. Unless one is converted to Islam, it is not possible,'' he said.

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Stating that Islam was the most `humane religion,' Rayareddy said that there was a misinformation campaign against Islam throughout the world. Ilam teaches human beings how to live. The Quran is not restricted only to Muslims, Mohammed Paigambar has presented it to the entire world. ``Anyone can read it and even I am ready to study it,'' he added.

Rayareddy continued to say that the people should not become fundamentalists and just by going to temples, or shouting Allah Ho Akbar, everything will be good for them.

Soon after his statement appeared in the media, leading to backlash from opposition leaders as well as others from his community, Rayareddy said that he did not say that other religions were inferior.

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Speaking to reporters at his residence in Yelburga, Rayareddy said that he was only highlighting the good aspects of Islam.

``I am not a follower of any particular religion. I want to study Islam, Judaism and Christianity also. I wanted to go on a Hajj pilgrimage, which is not happening. Every religion has good teachings. All I said was that I am not a regular to mutts or temples. I only go when either my family members or friends ask me to accompany them,'' Rayareddy added.

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Meanwhile, Opposition Leader R Ashok said that Rayareddy statement looks like the sixth promise to the people -- compulsory conversion to Islam.

Taking to his X handle, Ashok said that more than Rayareddy's statement, the intelligent silence of the Chief Minister is scary. ``When the Higher Education Minister makes such a statement, the Chief Minister should have at least said something, let alone seeking his resignation. It looks like he and Congress party are in agreement with Rayareddy,'' Ashok added.