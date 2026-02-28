Be Team Player Else We’ll Put You In Reserve, Rahul Gandhi To Faction-Ridden Party In Punjab | ANI

Chandigarh: ``Be a team player else we’ll make you sit in reserve’’, was Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s loud and clear message to the leaders of the faction-ridden party in Punjab on Saturday.

Addressing a well-attended `MGNREGA Bachao rally’ in Barnala city, also hit out at the Prime Minister over Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and the India-US trade deal.

Giving a stern warning to end factionalism in the party in Punjab, the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul said ``Congress party ko mein message dena chahta hoon, kaam teamwork se hota hai, ek player game nahi jeet sakta’’ and pointedly asked the entire party team to be a team player else he and the party chief Mallikarjun Kharge will make them sit in reserve. Continuing on issue amid thunderous cheers from the audience, he went on to say that no one was bigger than the party, no matter how tall the leader is. ``Therefore, be a team player, else I and Kharge ji will ``correct’’ you’’, he added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rahul, who spoke for about 30 minutes, hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeting him over the scrapping of the MGNREGA scheme and the recent India-US trade deal.

Alleging that the said deal would ruin the farmers with small holdings, the Congress leader held that India would annually be buying American goods worth Rs 9 lakh crore, as per the deal, and the small farmers will not be able to compete with the US agribusinesses which are highly mechanised.

He referred to former Army chief Gen M M Naravane’s book and questioned Modi’s handling of the China border situation. He also held that he was not allowed to speak in Lok Sabha.

Also Watch:

Referring to the issues pertaining to drug abuse and the security in Punjab, he said if Punjab was safe, the country would be safe.

Kharge in his address, spoke on the issues of farmers, farm labourers, traders and accused Centre and state government of failing to check the drug abuse.

Senior party leaders including K C Venugopal, Bhupesh Baghel, state party chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa were among several senior party leaders present on the occasion.