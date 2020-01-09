'Be stationed at the gates': JNU VC told cops to wait outside as mob went on rampage on campus

On Sunday, masked men went on a rampage at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) injuring students and professors, and even after three days Delhi police have failed to make any arrests. Now, reports have surfaced saying that Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar sent a message to police saying that be “stationed at the gates”.
According to Indian Express, ice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar sent a WhatsApp message to the DCP (Southwest), the ACP and the SHO of Vasant Kunj (North) police station, saying that be “stationed at the gates”, instead of requesting them to enter the campus and bring the mob of masked men under control.
Jagadesh Kumar wrote in the message, "Considering the volatile situation in JNU campus, I request you to station police at the gates of JNU campus so that they can quickly reach the trouble spot in the campus if a law and order situation arises.”
The message is part of an enquiry report prepared by a fact-finding committee formed to “probe the sequence of events”, the committee, headed by Joint Commissioner of Police (Western Range) Shalini Singh, was constituted on instructions of Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik.
As JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar continued to face criticism for not taking immediate measures when violence broke out on the JNU campus on Sunday evening, he was advised by the Human Resources Development (HRD) Ministry to take steps to restore normalcy. Kumar was also urged by the ministry officials during a meeting to be more communicative with students and the faculty and to take them into confidence and facilitate the semester registration process.
At least 35 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured in the violence. They were admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre and discharged on Monday. The Left-controlled JNUSU and the ABVP blamed each other for the violence that continued for nearly two hours. That night, the HRD Ministry sought a report immediately from the registrar.
