'Be stationed at the gates': JNU VC told cops to wait outside as mob went on rampage on campus

On Sunday, masked men went on a rampage at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) injuring students and professors, and even after three days Delhi police have failed to make any arrests. Now, reports have surfaced saying that Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar sent a message to police saying that be “stationed at the gates”.

According to Indian Express, ice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar sent a WhatsApp message to the DCP (Southwest), the ACP and the SHO of Vasant Kunj (North) police station, saying that be “stationed at the gates”, instead of requesting them to enter the campus and bring the mob of masked men under control.

Jagadesh Kumar wrote in the message, "Considering the volatile situation in JNU campus, I request you to station police at the gates of JNU campus so that they can quickly reach the trouble spot in the campus if a law and order situation arises.”