Be 'ruthless' against drug traffickers: Amit Shah to anti-narcotics agencies | File

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said anti-narcotics agencies should be "ruthless" in dealing with drug traffickers and cartels, stressing that they are the main culprits and those consuming drugs their "victims".

Citing the ill-effects of drugs on the youth as well as the country's economy and security, he asked all states to work in close coordination and join the battle against the menace with "a whole-of-government" and "Team India" approach, keeping aside their political differences.

Addressing the first conference of the heads of Anti-Narcotics Task Forces of states and Union territories, Shah said the Ministry of Home Affairs, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has set a target to create a drug-free India by 2047 when the country attains 100th year of independence.

'Drug traders are the main culprits'

"Drug traders are the main culprits as the drug consumers are the victims. We have to take a ruthless approach against the drug traders and the strongest possible action should be taken against them," he said.

The home minister said the Narendra Modi government is committed to eradicating the menace of drugs and a "whole of government" approach should be taken against it as it can destroy the future generations, he said.

"Narcotics not only make the young generation hollow, but along with this, there are many bad effects on the country's economy as well. Simultaneously, through narco-terror, through smuggling of narcotics, the security of the country's border can be breached.... If the 130 crore Indians fight it together, we will win this battle," he said.

Shah appealed to everyone to rise above politics and asked the state governments to keep aside their political differences and join the fight against narcotics together.

"If we think about the fight against narcotics, it seems very difficult, but if we fight it after planning, then the way to victory opens up quickly. And the recent results in this fight against drugs are encouraging," he said.

He said a drug network chart of states and districts must be prepared and that until the chart is ready, it would be not known how widespread the problem is and where focus has to be given.

'People's fight'

The home minister said this fight against narcotics will have to be fought not only by the government but by making it a people's fight.

He said a "top of the bottom and bottom to top" approach has to be taken and when the smallest amount of drug is found, its source has to be found, the drug network has to be probed and then only the fight against narcotics will be successful.

Shah said many countries have taken a wrong approach by targeting drug consumers as the real culprits are the drug traffickers.

He said when a drug consignment is seized, if it has economic angle, it should be given to the Enforcement Directorate for investigation, if any international terror link is found, then it should be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which has powers to probe cases abroad, and some cases can also be given to the CBI.