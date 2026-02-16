 'Be Prepared for Any Situation': Rijiju Shares Snow Blockade Video From Arunachal
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju shared a video of himself helping push a stranded vehicle amid heavy snowfall in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang district. He highlighted severe snow blockades and praised the Border Roads Organisation for maintaining connectivity. The clip has drawn widespread praise online, with many calling him a “leader on the ground.”

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 06:33 PM IST
A video of Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju pushing a stranded vehicle during heavy snowfall in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang district has gone viral on social media.

Rijiju shared the clip on his official X handle, showing him joining local residents and workers to help move a vehicle stuck on a snow-covered road. The incident occurred between Shongatser Lake and the PT Tso area in Tawang, where severe snowfall has led to major blockades.

“During heavy snow we must be prepared for any situation. Personnel of Border Roads Organisation are forever alert for continuous movement of Defence Forces and Civilians. We faced huge snow blockade,” Rijiju wrote, highlighting the challenging weather conditions in the region.

The video captures intense snowfall, with vehicles struggling to navigate slippery and blocked roads. Rijiju is seen physically assisting in pushing the vehicle, underlining the need for preparedness in mountainous regions like Tawang, where weather conditions can change suddenly and disrupt connectivity.

Did Varsha Gaikwad, Among Other Cong MPs, Abuse Union Minister Kiren Rijiju In Speaker's Chamber?...
He also praised the personnel of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for their constant vigilance and efforts in ensuring road clearance for both civilians and defence forces. The BRO has been carrying out continuous snow-clearing operations as heavy snowfall over the past few days has caused traffic snarls in several stretches of the district.

Following the post, many social media users lauded Rijiju, calling him a “leader on the ground” and appreciating his hands-on approach during adverse weather conditions.

