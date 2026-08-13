BCI Bars Enrolment Of 2026 NALSAR Graduates After Students Protest CJI Surya Kant Invitation

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant | Representative Image

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has directed all State Bar Councils to withhold the enrolment of students graduating from Hyderabad’s NALSAR University of Law in 2026 until further orders, following a controversy over students’ opposition to an invitation extended to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant for the university’s convocation.

BCI seeks report from NALSAR

BCI chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra said no 2026 NALSAR graduate should be enrolled as an advocate until further instructions are issued. The council has also sought a detailed, authenticated report from the university identifying students and others who allegedly played a leading role in organising or coordinating the campaign.

Students opposed CJI invitation

The controversy began after a group of graduating students reportedly urged NALSAR authorities to reconsider inviting Justice Surya Kant as the convocation’s chief guest. Their objection was linked to remarks made by the Chief Justice during a July 22 Supreme Court hearing concerning alleged police action against protesters at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

During the hearing, a lawyer seeking urgent listing of a petition alleging police excesses against protesters said video evidence was available. The bench headed by Justice Surya Kant reportedly responded, “don’t waste our time and yours” and “we don’t want to watch any videos”, triggering criticism.

BCI seeks student details

The BCI has asked NALSAR to submit copies of representations, petitions and other communications related to the invitation, along with the names of signatories.

Mishra also alleged that some members of the university’s academic staff were involved in “misleading, instigating and misguiding” students, and claimed there was groupism and internal political activity among some faculty members.

BCI cites regulatory role

The BCI said it could not remain a “mute spectator” as the regulator of legal education.