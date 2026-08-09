'Students Willing To Challenge Judicial Authority': Saurav Das Hails NALSAR Batch For Opposing CJI Surya Kant As Convocation Chief Guest

CJI Surya Kant Forms Committee To Review Supreme Court Case Sequencing Amid Bar Concerns | FPJ

Hyderabad: More than 450 students of NALSAR University of Law in Hyderabad have reportedly opposed the invitation of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant as the chief guest for the university’s 2026 convocation, citing concerns over his recent remarks during Supreme Court proceedings related to protests by NEET aspirants.

According to India Today reports, students from the outgoing Batch of 2026, along with support from junior batches, submitted a representation to the university’s Vice-Chancellor, Registrar, professors and other authorities, urging them to reconsider the reported invitation.

Students Raise Objections Over CJI’s Remarks

The students’ concerns reportedly stem from remarks attributed to CJI Surya Kant during proceedings related to the NEET protests in New Delhi.

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As reported by India Today, the students referred to an alleged remark in which protesters or youth were described as “cockroaches”. They also cited comments concerning video evidence of alleged police excesses during the protests, including, “We are not interested in videos; we don’t have time to watch,” and “Don’t waste our time.”

The students said the remarks reflected what they described as “apathy towards students like us”.

Students Cite Constitutional Values

In their representation, the students argued that a convocation is a significant academic milestone and that the person invited to confer degrees should embody the constitutional and academic principles taught at the institution.

They reportedly said inviting the CJI to hand over degrees and deliver the convocation address would be inconsistent with values including constitutional accountability, academic freedom and sensitivity towards students.

The students consequently urged the university administration to reconsider the reported invitation.

CJI As Chief Guest Has Been NALSAR Tradition

The CJI’s presence as chief guest at NALSAR’s convocation has reportedly been a longstanding tradition.

However, according to the latest available reports, the university had not announced the date of the 2026 convocation, officially confirmed CJI Surya Kant as the chief guest or publicly responded to the students’ representation.

Saurav Das Praises Students’ Protest

Meanwhile, Saurav Das, who identifies himself as the Chief Spokesperson of the “Cockroach Janta Party”, praised the outgoing NALSAR batch for questioning the reported convention of inviting the CJI.

Das highlighted the students’ decision to challenge the tradition and described it as an example of young people questioning judicial authority over issues they believe require greater accountability.

His remarks also referred to the wider student mobilisation around the NEET protests, including solidarity marches on the NALSAR campus involving students supporting affected aspirants and activist Sonam Wangchuk.

Student Dissent Puts Tradition Under Spotlight

The students’ representation has brought renewed attention to the relationship between academic institutions, constitutional authorities and student dissent.

While inviting the CJI has traditionally been an important feature of NALSAR’s convocation, the latest objection has placed that practice under scrutiny.

The university is yet to publicly respond to the students’ demand or clarify whether the reported convocation arrangements will be changed.