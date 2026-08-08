CJI Surya Kant & CM Mohan Yadav Lay Foundation Stone For ₹18.66-Crore Modern Judges' Guest House In Ujjain | Video | X / @DrMohanYadav51

Ujjain: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav performed a ground-breaking ceremony and laid the foundation stone for the Judges' Guest House in Ujjain.

The ceremony took place on Friday evening, an official said.

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The Judges' Guest House will be constructed on approximately 1.947 acres of land with an estimated cost of Rs 18.66 crore, the official said on Saturday.

Equipped with modern amenities, the building is proposed to be a G+1 (ground and first floor) structure. Adequate accommodations will be provided for the judges in the guest house.

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The construction of the Judges' Guest House will provide better, more comfortable accommodations to judges visiting Ujjain from various courts and judicial institutions, the official said.

On the occasion, Yadav presented a replica of Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple to the CJI. The District Bar Association presented photographs of Lord Mahakaleshwar to all the judges who attended the event.

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The ceremonies were attended by judges of the Supreme Court, Madhya Pradesh High Court, district court judges, senior officials and public representatives.

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The CJI also visited the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple and offered prayers to Lord Shri Mahakaleshwar. He was honoured by Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee chairman and collector Roshan Kumar Singh and administrator-cum-additional Collector Pratham Kaushik.

The CJI was presented with Baba Mahakal's prasad and a memento.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)