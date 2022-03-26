'Baseless and political conspiracy': Rajasthan Congress MLA Johari Lal Meena after son gets booked for gang-raping a minor

Rajasthan Congress MLA Johari Lal Meena after his son was booked along with four others for allegedly gang-raping a minor in Dausa said that the rape case against his son is fake and a political conspiracy.

The victim's family alleged that the MLA's son and his friends raped her in the hotel and made obscene videos. It has been also alleged that threatening to make the video viral, the accused took 15 lakh rupees and jewellery from the victim.

However the MLA defending said, "The rape case registered against my son is fake, baseless and a political conspiracy after seeing my popularity. These people had filed an FIR against me earlier which also proved to be fake; this is a new conspiracy."

Rajasthan | The rape case registered against my son is fake, baseless & a political conspiracy after seeing my popularity. These people had filed an FIR against me earlier which also proved to be fake; this is a new conspiracy: Congress MLA Johari Lal Meena pic.twitter.com/gy4zhN03Bh — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 26, 2022

According to the police, the incident took place in February 2021. The relatives in their report said that the victim was studying in class 10th. She got connected with Vivek Sharma, a resident of Thumda (Alwar) on social media. On 24 February 2021, Vivek Sharma, Deepak son of Congress MLA Johri Lal Meena and Netram, along with two others gang-raped her in a hotel in the Mandawar police station area.

During this, the main accused Vivek made a video of the rape and blackmailed her for a year. The health of the victim deteriorated because of this and she recently told the whole incident to her mother.

After this, the family reached Mandawar (Dausa) police station and registered a case. Brajesh Kumar, the investigating officer of this case, said that a case of gang rape has been registered at Mandawar police station on Friday night. In this, 5 youths including MLA's son have been accused.

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 06:31 PM IST