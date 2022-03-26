Rajasthan fears blackout due to coal crisis, CM Ashok Gehlot meets Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel seeks approval for mining

The issue of coal supply between Rajasthan and Chattisgarh could not be resolved although both the states have the Congress governments. Fearing a blackout due to depleting coal stocks in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had to reach Raipur on Friday to meet his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel seeking approval for mining in the extension phase of Parsa East-Kanta Basan (PEKB) coal block for smooth supply of coal to Rajasthan.



He apprised Baghel about the possible situation of the energy crisis in Rajasthan due to the shortage of coal. The Chief Minister, in the meeting with the Chhattisgarh government, said that Rajasthan is located at the tail end of the western part of the country. Most of the land here is desert, where neither hydropower nor coal is available for generating power. He said that Rajasthan’s thermal units of around 4340Mw are dependent on Chhattisgarh for the supply of coal.



It is to mention here that Gehlot had even written to Congress president Sonia Gandhi to intervene in the matter but the issue could not be resolved. It is learned that Baghel is facing protests from locals against the opening of mining in the area.



In the meantime, the coal situation in Rajasthan is worsening as the first phase of mining in the PEKB coal block has been completed this month. After this month, coal cannot be supplied from here to the power generation units in Rajasthan, due to which there can be a power crisis in the State. The Government of India had allocated coal blocks of 15MTPA capacity in PEKB and of 5MTPA capacity in Parsa in Chhattisgarh in 2015 for Rajasthan.

During the meeting with Baghel, Gehlot said that he has come to Chhattisgarh with great hope on behalf of the people of Rajasthan and it is necessary to get timely help from Chhattisgarh. “I hope that the Chhattisgarh Government will make a decision soon to save Rajasthan from the energy crisis,” he added.



Gehlot said that environment-related concerns of Chhattisgarh can be understood, but coal blocks have been allotted to Rajasthan after assessment by the Centre and approval has been issued by the concerned ministries.

In such a situation, the Chhattisgarh government should take an appropriate positive decision on this subject at the earliest looking at the environment conservation and needs of Rajasthan.



Though Gehlot had been assured by Bhupesh Baghel that due action is being taken for the supply of coal to Rajasthan keeping in view the needs of Rajasthan but at the same time, he also said that action will be taken as per the environmental protection, local interests and rules.

ALSO READ Rajasthan: Cold war continues Sachin Pilot reveals how he helped Vaibhav Gehlot get a ticket

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 04:27 PM IST