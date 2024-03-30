Basanto Utsav Revived In Lucknow: A Celebration Of Art, Culture And Nature |

Lucknow: The spirit of Basanto Utsav, a festival heralding the arrival of spring, infused with the essence of art, prosperity, education, and beauty, is set to bloom once again in the heart of Lucknow. Originating from the visionary Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore and his esteemed institution, Shantiniketan in West Bengal, this celebration of nature's renewal is being resurrected by the Bengali Club & Youngmen’s Association, along with the Nikhil Bharat Banga Sahitya Sammelan, on Hewett Road.

Scheduled for March 31, the Basanto Utsav will be organised in the premises of the Bengali Club, promising a day filled with cultural splendor and artistic fervor.

Leading the charge is Pratibha Banerjee, directing the performance of 'Palak', a group hailing from Batanagar, West Bengal, along with local talents Deboshree Banerjee, Sarmishta Tiwari, and Sinigdha, who will enchant the audience with the timeless melodies of Rabindra Sangeet.

Adding grace to the occasion, Mishti Bhattacharya will captivate with Rabindra Dance, paying homage to the maestro himself.

The festivities extend beyond performances, with competitions in Rangoli, Art, and conch blowing, inviting active participation from attendees. As the day unfolds, guests will have the opportunity to indulge in a plethora of delicacies, savoring the flavors of spring in every bite.

Speaking on behalf of the club, Cultural Secretary Manoj Kumar Banerjee expressed enthusiasm for the event, highlighting its significance in reconnecting with cultural roots and honoring Tagore's legacy. The program is set to commence at 4 pm, culminating at 8 pm, with Mrs. Bulbul Munshi gracing the inauguration ceremony.

As the sun sets on the horizon, Basanto Utsav emerges as more than a festival—it's a testament to the enduring spirit of creativity, community, and reverence for nature that continues to thrive through the ages.