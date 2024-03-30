 Basanto Utsav Revived In Lucknow: A Celebration Of Art, Culture And Nature
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBasanto Utsav Revived In Lucknow: A Celebration Of Art, Culture And Nature

Basanto Utsav Revived In Lucknow: A Celebration Of Art, Culture And Nature

Originating from the visionary Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore and his esteemed institution, Shantiniketan in West Bengal, this celebration of nature's renewal is being resurrected by the Bengali Club & Youngmen’s Association

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Saturday, March 30, 2024, 09:22 PM IST
article-image
Basanto Utsav Revived In Lucknow: A Celebration Of Art, Culture And Nature |

Lucknow: The spirit of Basanto Utsav, a festival heralding the arrival of spring, infused with the essence of art, prosperity, education, and beauty, is set to bloom once again in the heart of Lucknow. Originating from the visionary Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore and his esteemed institution, Shantiniketan in West Bengal, this celebration of nature's renewal is being resurrected by the Bengali Club & Youngmen’s Association, along with the Nikhil Bharat Banga Sahitya Sammelan, on Hewett Road.

Scheduled for March 31, the Basanto Utsav will be organised in the premises of the Bengali Club, promising a day filled with cultural splendor and artistic fervor.

Leading the charge is Pratibha Banerjee, directing the performance of 'Palak', a group hailing from Batanagar, West Bengal, along with local talents Deboshree Banerjee, Sarmishta Tiwari, and Sinigdha, who will enchant the audience with the timeless melodies of Rabindra Sangeet.

Adding grace to the occasion, Mishti Bhattacharya will captivate with Rabindra Dance, paying homage to the maestro himself.

The festivities extend beyond performances, with competitions in Rangoli, Art, and conch blowing, inviting active participation from attendees. As the day unfolds, guests will have the opportunity to indulge in a plethora of delicacies, savoring the flavors of spring in every bite.

Speaking on behalf of the club, Cultural Secretary Manoj Kumar Banerjee expressed enthusiasm for the event, highlighting its significance in reconnecting with cultural roots and honoring Tagore's legacy. The program is set to commence at 4 pm, culminating at 8 pm, with Mrs. Bulbul Munshi gracing the inauguration ceremony.

Read Also
'Home Utsav: Property 2024 Thane’ - CM Eknath Shinde Inaugurates Digital Expo For Home Seekers
article-image

As the sun sets on the horizon, Basanto Utsav emerges as more than a festival—it's a testament to the enduring spirit of creativity, community, and reverence for nature that continues to thrive through the ages.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Heated Argument Erupts Between Ghazipur DM Aryaka Akhoury & Afzal Ansari During Mukhtar...

VIDEO: Heated Argument Erupts Between Ghazipur DM Aryaka Akhoury & Afzal Ansari During Mukhtar...

Gujarat: Karni Sena Members Burn Effigy Of Union Minister Parshottam Rupala In Rajkot Over His...

Gujarat: Karni Sena Members Burn Effigy Of Union Minister Parshottam Rupala In Rajkot Over His...

Basanto Utsav Revived In Lucknow: A Celebration Of Art, Culture And Nature

Basanto Utsav Revived In Lucknow: A Celebration Of Art, Culture And Nature

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Mamata Banerjee To Start Campaigning, To Visit North Bengal On April 3

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Mamata Banerjee To Start Campaigning, To Visit North Bengal On April 3

Punjab: Jalandhar Police Arrests 4 Gangster Associated With Prema Lahoria-Vicky Gounder Gang After...

Punjab: Jalandhar Police Arrests 4 Gangster Associated With Prema Lahoria-Vicky Gounder Gang After...