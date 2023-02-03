BASA stages protest against top official

Courtesy: Navbharat Times

PATNA: Members of the Bihar Administrative Services Association (BASA), an umbrella organisation of over 3,000 officers on Friday held a silent protest demanding dismissal of additional chief secretary, K K Pathak.

Members of the association observed silence in the BASA hall and “prayed for sanity of Pathak”.

"Actions and words have humiliated Biharis"

BASA president Shashank Shekhar Sinha said by his actions and words, Pathak has humiliated Biharis and attacked the Bihari pride.

State civil servants demanded Pathak to be prosecuted for hurting the sentiments of Biharis and abusing the deputy collectors.

BASA general secretary Sunil Kumar Tiwari said, protest meetings were held at district headquarters in different districts. BASA has decided to launch hunger strike on Sunday.

"The bureaucrat misbehaved with the state civil servants"

He said Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been urged to sack the controversial officer who misbehaved with the state civil servants.

He claimed deputy collectors had assisted Pathak honestly in his department.

Tiwari regretted Pathak did not apologise for his behaviour, but directed a junior staff of Bihar Institute of Public Administration and Rural Development to issue a clarification.

