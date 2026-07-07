Baruipur Rape-Murder Case: Prime Accused Along With 2 Others Arrested, SIT Begins Probe | File Pic (Representational Image)

Kolkata: State police on Monday had arrested three people and detained three in connection to Baruipur in south 24 parganas rape and murder incident.

After arresting two people Prabhash Mondal and Dibakar Sardar, police had also arrested the prime accused Ananda Sardar on Monday afternoon.

A six-member Special Investigating Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the matter.

According to the primary autopsy report the girl was alive when she was put inside the sack and was thrown in a pond.

According to sources, water was found in the victim’s lungs.

Read Also Assam Assembly Erupts Over FIR Registration, Crime Data Claims

Talking to the media, Chief Minister Suvendu Adikari said that he will meet the victim's parents on Tuesday and assured of capital punishment to the culprits.

“I will do whatever the victim’s guardian says. For the rape and murder incident capital punishment will be given. There are three other cases filed of mob lynching, attack on police and central forces and vandalizing public property. Such vandalism was seen earlier during the WAQF protest. All those who are involved in the other three cases will also not be spared. I am grateful that the victim’s parents kept hope on me,” said Adhikari.

On the other hand, former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took out a candle rally from her residence in Kalighat to Hazra more in south Kolkata to condemn the act.

Meanwhile, the ‘rebel’ Trinamool Congress (TMC) camp will also visit the victim’s family on Tuesday.