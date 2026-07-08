Baruipur Rape-Murder Case: CM Suvendu Adhikari Vows Death Penalty For Accused, Says 'No One Will Be Spared' | PTI

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday had met with the family members of Baruipur in south 24 parganas rape and murder victim.

After meeting with the police officials and other public representatives Adhikari assured of strict punishment to those involved in the crime.

“After talking to the police, I have learnt that at least 200 people have been identified who did alleged hooliganism in Baruipur. No one will be spared. I will come back to this place after a week. Those who are behind the rape and murder will get capital punishment. I have spoken with MP Sayoni Ghosh and others and they have also met the family of the victim and are satisfied. The police also told me the one who died due to mob lynching was innocent. Those who killed him will also be punished,” said Adhikari.

The West Bengal Chief Minister without naming anyone also slammed the erstwhile Bengal governments for allegedly not taking proper measures of heinous crimes.

Notably, the family members of the minor girl arrived at the SP office and spoke to the Chief Minister separately.

Prior to the Chief Minister’s visit, DGP Siddhi Nath Gupta along with senior police officials of West Bengal police visited Baruipur and had inspected the pond from where the minor’s body was recovered and examined the CCTV footage of the day of the incident.

The ‘rebel’ Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs Sayoni Ghosh, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar also met with the family of the victim.

The parents of the victim demand strict punishment of those who have killed their daughter.

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee TMC faction had shared a purported video on social media where police were seen interrogating those who were arrested.

Sharing the video, TMC said, “In the horrific #Baruipur incident, POLICE APPEARS TO BE PARTICULARLY PROTECTING AN ACCUSED NAMED 'RAJA'. Why? He is allegedly a @BJP4Bengal worker. Police, acting under the instructions of the ruling party, appear to be protecting the accused and deliberately overlooking key details pertaining to the case. WHAT IS GOING ON IN #BENGAL? WHERE IS THE STATE HEADED?”