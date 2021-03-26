Barring few districts in West UP, Bharat bandh a flop show in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: Barring a few districts in Western Uttar Pradesh, the farmers’ Bharat Bandh, called by Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), on Friday was a major flop in the remaining parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Except for Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Baghpat and Meerut, the other districts in Western Uttar Pradesh did not make any news during Bharat Bandh. These four districts are the nerve centre of farmers’ agitation.

The four districts had also political hotbeds for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of the Congress, RLD’s Jayant Chowdhary and Akhilesh Yadav of Samajwadi Party to target the Modi government on three Farm Laws.

In Muzaffarnagar, farmers put up tractor trolleys on the national highway to block the traffic for an hour or so. They sat on a dharna and raised anti-government slogans. They demanded withdrawal of the three farm laws. Later, they submitted a memorandum to the district administration and cleared the highway on their own.