'Banning organisations no solution, RSS was banned thrice': CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury on PFI ban

CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury | Photo: Twitter/@thenewsminute

Thiruvananthapuram: Communist Party of Indian (CPI-M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday said banning organisations serve no purpose as they resurface under a different name. His remark comes in the wake of the Centre banning the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates for five years.

Yechury said the RSS was banned thrice, but it has not stopped functioning. "So ban is not a solution. In the past also, banned organisations came up with a new name. Look at SIMI, it was banned and what happened," said Yechury while speaking to the media.

"All forms of terror activities should be stopped and so should the bull dozer politics," he emphasized.

The central government on Wedneday announced a ban on PFI under sub-section (1) of section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967).

The government has also banned its associates including Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala as an 'unlawful association'."

In reply to a question on BJP president K. Surendran demanding to boot out an ally of the ruling Left - Indian National League for their links with the PFI, Yechury shot back by saying that journalists should be clear on facts.

"Going forward using WhatsApp messages won't help. In our younger days, a journalist was assessed by the sole of his footwear. One has to go out and search for news," the veteran leader asserted, adding that he is giving unsolicited advice.