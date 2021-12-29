Bank holidays in 2022: Check full list here for Delhi, Mumbai

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have three brackets- Holiday under three different categories to allot Bank holidays's as per Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.
In 2022, Banks will remain closed for a total of 12 days in New Delhi and 18 days in Mumbai as per various state and national holidays. On April 1, all banks across nation will remain closed due to closing of accounts and financial year. Apart from common holiday's every state and region can have their respective and holidays as per their festivals and traditions and approved by RBI as per above mentioned laws.
A list of holidays of all regional offices can also be obtained from the RBI's official website.
Bank holidays in New Delhi in 2022:
January 26 (Wednesday): Republic Day
March 18 (Friday): Holi
April 1 (Friday): Yearly Closing of Bank Accounts
April 14 (Thursday): Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Mahavir Jayanti/Baisakhi
April 15 (Friday): Good Friday/Bengali New Year’s Day /Himachal Day/Vishu
May 3 (Tuesday): Bhagvan Shree Parshuram Jayanti/Ramzan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra)/Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya
May 16 (Monday): Buddha Purnima
August 9 (Tuesday): Muharram
August 15 (Monday): Independence Day
October 5 (Wednesday): Durga Puja/Dussehra
October 24 (Monday): Kali Puja/ Diwali
November 8 (Tuesday): Guru Nanak Jayanti
Bank's in Mumbai will have additional six holidays in 2022 as mentioned below.
Bank holidays in Mumbai in 2022:
January 26 (Wednesday): Republic Day
February 19 (Saturday): Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti
March 1 (Tuesday): Mahashivratri
March 18 (Friday): Holi
April 1 (Friday): Yearly Closing of Bank Accounts
April 2 (Saturday): Gudi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/1st Navratra/Telugu New Year's Day/Sajibu Nongmapanba
April 14 (Thursday): Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Mahavir Jayanti/Baisakhi
April 15 (Friday): Good Friday/Bengali New Year’s Day /Himachal Day/Vishu
May 3 (Tuesday): Bhagvan Shree Parshuram Jayanti/Ramzan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra)/Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya
May 16 (Monday): Buddha Purnima
August 9 (Tuesday): Muharram
August 15 (Monday): Independence Day
August 16 (Tuesday): Parsi New Year
August 31 (Wednesday): Ganesh Chaturthi
October 5 (Wednesday): Durga Puja/Dussehra (Vijaya Dashmi)
October 24 (Monday): Kali Puja/ Diwali
October 26 (Wednesday): Govardhan Pooja/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/ Bhai Duj/Diwali (Bali Pratipada)
November 8 (Tuesday): Guru Nanak Jayanti
Apart from these Bank holiday's all banks across nation, will remain closed on Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays of every month.
