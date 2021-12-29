Central Bank of India launches RuPay Business Platinum Debit Card; check details here

Central Bank of India (CBoI) has announced its partnership with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to launch a tailor-made offering for firms/corporates – ‘Central Bank of India RuPay Business Platinum Debit Card’.

Key highlights

This card offers an ATM withdrawal limit of Rs 1 lakh along with a purchase of up to Rs 3 lakh at POS or E-Commerce, to its users

Custormers can also withdraw up to Rs 0.75 lakh at ATMs abroad and perform purchases globally worth up to Rs 3 lakh at POS and international online merchants.

Along with Purchase Protection coverage of INR 2 lakh, customers using this card will get accidental death and air accident coverage worth Rs10 lakh and INR 20 lakh respectively.

The CBoI RuPay Business Platinum Debit Cardholders will be able to earn reward points on every purchase.

Card users will also have access to domestic and international airport lounges twice per quarter and two times a year, respectively.

Enable digital footprints to biz, MSME customers

Rajeev Puri, Executive Director, Central Bank of India said, “We are glad to launch our card on RuPay Platform which is also first of its kind of product of NPCI with any Bank. The Premium Card will not only give a rich and enhanced experience for Business uses but it will also help cardholders in maintaining her/his personal and business accounts separately. This will also enable digital footprints to various Business/MSME customers.

Praveena Rai, COO, NPCI said, “We are pleased to associate with the Central Bank of India for the launch of a special offering for self-employed customers. We believe the contactless CBoI RuPay Business Platinum Debit Card will help customers smoothly address their businesses’ operational requirements on the back of several features and benefits.”

