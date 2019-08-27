Bank fraud figure in Ratul Puri’s case to cross Rs 1,400 crore

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe involving Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, arrested in a money laundering case, has revealed that the amount of the bank fraud is approximately Rs 1,492 crore, much higher than Rs 354 crore as mentioned by the Central Bank of India in its complaint.

An ED source related to the probe told IANS: "Investigation has revealed that Moser Baer had bought Blue Ray discs from Pacific International FZE, a company of Rajiv Saxena, which purchased the same from Singulus Technologies, Germany." He said the total quantum of purchase was approximately $3.3 million and the price differential per unit was "double" the amount.

"Investigation has revealed that Ratul was the beneficiary of the said tainted money, generated by diverting bank funds through over-invoicing," he said. He said Saxena started business of supplying solar power panels to the Moser Baer group from Midas Metals International LLC, which were sourced from West Asia Trading and Enertec Ltd.