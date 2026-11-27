A daughter of daily-wage workers from Telangana's Devarakonda, who travelled to Germany for higher studies after graduating from IIT Madras, has received an additional Rs 6 lakh in financial assistance from state minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy after facing unexpected difficulties abroad.

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The Roads and Buildings and Cinematography Minister extended the assistance through the Komatireddy Prateek Reddy Foundation, taking the total financial support provided to the student, Parimala, to Rs 16 lakh. The foundation had earlier contributed Rs 10 lakh towards her education.

Documentation hurdles in Germany

Parimala reportedly faced documentation-related delays after reaching Germany, which temporarily affected her university enrolment. The issue also led to her bank account being blocked, leaving her unable to access her funds and meet everyday expenses.

After she approached the minister for assistance, he arranged the additional financial support to ensure that her education and stay in Germany were not disrupted.

Student expresses gratitude to minister

In a video message, Parimala thanked Venkat Reddy for coming to her aid during the difficult period and keeping his promise to support her education.

Responding to her message, the minister said his commitment to deserving students went beyond providing initial financial assistance and meant standing by them through challenges.

Recalling her journey from Devarakonda to IIT Madras and Germany, he said her achievements made Telangana proud and encouraged students not to abandon their aspirations due to financial constraints.

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