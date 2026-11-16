Heartwarming Video! West Bengal Minister Indranil Khan Helps Rescue Drowning Dog From Ganga During Chhath Puja Preparations

An early morning inspection of Chhath Puja arrangements at Kolkata's Babu Ghat turned into a heartwarming rescue operation after West Bengal Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Dr Indranil Khan spotted a dog struggling to stay afloat in the strong currents of the Ganga.

The incident took place as Chhath Puja celebrations began at riverbanks across West Bengal. Khan was visiting Babu Ghat to oversee the arrangements made by the state government to ensure the safety of devotees and prevent any untoward incidents during the festival.

While inspecting the ghat, the minister noticed a dog being swept along by the river's current. The animal appeared exhausted and was struggling to keep its head above water.

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Without wasting time, Khan alerted personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Disaster Management Group (DMG), who were deployed at the ghat, and directed them to launch an immediate rescue operation.

NDRF Personnel Deploy Speedboats To Rescue Dog From Ganga

Responding to the minister's instructions, NDRF personnel rushed into the river in three speedboats to locate and rescue the drowning animal.

After a coordinated effort, the rescue team managed to pull the dog out of the water and bring it safely to the Kolkata River Traffic Police jetty.

The animal, however, was visibly shaken and shivering after its struggle in the cold river water.

Minister Wraps Shivering Dog In Towel, Offers Warm Milk

As soon as the dog was brought ashore, Khan rushed to its side and personally attended to the animal.

He picked up a white towel kept on a nearby chair and gently wrapped the shivering dog in it to help it regain warmth. The minister also arranged warm milk for the animal as part of the immediate care provided after the rescue.

According to reports, Khan remained at the spot until the dog's condition stabilised and it began recovering.

The minister's gesture has drawn appreciation, with the rescue becoming a heartwarming moment amid the Chhath Puja preparations. His intervention ensured that the animal received immediate assistance instead of being left to struggle in the river.

Chhath Puja Arrangements Underway Across West Bengal

The rescue took place as preparations for Chhath Puja were underway at several riverbanks across West Bengal. The state government had made special arrangements at ghats to facilitate devotees offering prayers to the Sun God and taking ritual dips in the water.

Ministers and officials were visiting different locations to review arrangements and ensure that adequate safety measures were in place.

What began as a routine inspection at Babu Ghat, however, turned into an unexpected rescue mission, with Khan's intervention and the NDRF team's efforts helping save a drowning dog.

The incident offered a reminder that compassion towards living beings can emerge in the middle of even the busiest public occasions.